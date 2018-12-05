First Alert Weather: Chilly wind today with a cold start tomorrow

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The front that brought yesterdays rains and clouds has moved south and shifting winds will draw down cold air today. Humidity continues to drop as dew points have fallen from the 70′s to the 40′s and will dip into the 30′s. The combination of the dry, low dew point air and a breezy wind will make the day feel chilly to some on the Suncoast despite the wall to wall sunshine. Lows tonight will fall into the lower 40′s with upper 30′s inland but a breeze will make it feel like upper to mid 30′s.
Winds will be calmer by tomorrow afternoon and winds will start to shift to the northeast. This will begin the warming trend that will allow highs to rebound to the 70′s by Friday. The next front is already evolving with a storm system moving onshore in California. By Sunday that system, in an evolved form, will produce a low that could bring strong storms to the Deep South or north Florida and rain for us. Once the system passes cooler air will again arrive for Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.