First Alert Weather: Chilly wind today with a cold start tomorrow

Winds will be calmer by tomorrow afternoon and winds will start to shift to the northeast. This will begin the warming trend that will allow highs to rebound to the 70′s by Friday. The next front is already evolving with a storm system moving onshore in California. By Sunday that system, in an evolved form, will produce a low that could bring strong storms to the Deep South or north Florida and rain for us. Once the system passes cooler air will again arrive for Monday and Tuesday of next week.