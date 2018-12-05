Englewood Water District set for water shut down next Tuesday

ENGLEWOOD, FL (WWSB) -Some Englewood residents should expect a water shut down and precautionary boil on Tuesday, Dec. 11 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
The shutdown is scheduled as part of the installation of 2 isolation valves on the watermain spanning Forked Creek at 250 Englewood Isles Parkway. Precautionary boil water notices were hand delivered to about 250 residents, according to a release from the Englewood Water District.
According to the release, these areas will be affected:
- 149-150 Englewood Isles Parkway also known as Marina Isles,
- 250 Englewood Isles Parkway also known as Casa Rio Condos,
- Englewood Isles Parkway from SR 776 to Brentwood Lane,
- Windsor Drive from Englewood Isles Parkway to Brentwood Lane,
- All of Waterford Drive,
- Brentwood Lane,
- Oakwood Drive South, Oakwood Drive North, Oakwood Circle and Casa Rio Drive
The Englewood Water District advises that all water used for drinking, cooking or etc. should be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient or as an alternative, bottled water may be used.
If you have any questions, you may contact Englewood Water District’s Water Distribution Manager, Kyle Herzog at 941-474-3217.
