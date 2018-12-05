Deputies search for suspect who allegedly stabbed a person outside his roommates home.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - On Wed. Dec. 5, a victim was severely stabbed with significant injuries and brought to the Myakka Fire Station.
According to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Nino Migliaccio was stabbed multiple times and only moderately responsive.
Cole Wooten, which is the suspect, allegedly stabbed Nino outside of his roommates home whom he’s lived with for the past two days, according to the release.
According to the release, Nino’s friends, Hope and Bob were at the residence during the stabbing.
As Hope and Nino were asleep in the front bedroom they heard knocking on the window. Nino went outside to investigate and Hope heard Nino say something along the lines of “You don’t disrespect me like that Bro”, according to the release.
According to Deputies, Hope heard Nino re-enter the house and went to the central area where she saw a person, she knows only as, Cole along with Rob, and an unknown person with Nino, who was bleeding.
Nino was driven to the firehouse by Robe and Hope, according to Deputies.
Rob left by car to an unknown location after dropping Nino off at the fire station. From there Nino was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, according to the release.
His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.
Anyone with the information on the whereabouts of Cole Wooten is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS
