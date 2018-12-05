Cold weather shelter available in Manatee County with 60 additional spaces

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - A cold weather shelter is available tonight, Wed. Dec. 5 in Manatee County located at 1204 14th St. W., Bradenton.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and there will be space for an additional 60 people.
In addition to their daily sheltering program during regular and high temperatures, the Salvation Army provides cold weather shelter for Manatee County’s homeless, according to a release from the Manatee County Government.
They monitor the weather for expected drops in temperature and prepare extra bedding to increase their sheltering capacity, according to the release.
The shelter is available by the Manatee County’s Emergency Management Division, along with coordination with the Salvation Army.
If you have any questions contact 941-748-4501 or visit www.mymanatee.org.
