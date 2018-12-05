Charlotte County firefighters take action toward school bus safety

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - School bus safety has become a concern nationwide and our local firefighters are taking action to ensure all children are safe.
On Thursday, Dec. 6, at 8:15 a.m. a fire engine with banners posted on the side of it will be set up on Engine 1 located near 3883 South Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Charlotte County firefighters from Station 1 will set the banner up to increase driver awareness around bus stops.
Nationwide, five school children were struck and killed at bus stops, last month and many more were severely injured, according to a release from the Charlotte County Fire and EMS.
For information, contact Public Relations Manager Todd Dunn at 941-740-1929 or Todd Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
