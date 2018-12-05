An artist is adding a second piece to the exterior of BOLD Lofts in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A local artist is adding some color to Sarasota. Artist and Ringling College of Art and Design grad Erik Jones is working on his mural “Victory.”
This is his second piece for the exterior of BOLD Lofts Sarasota located at 1687 2nd St.
Jones has about another week of work left.
Earlier this summer he completed his “David” mural for the BOLD Lofts.
BOLD Lofts is a five story apartment complex that is under construction on Second Street.
Jones says he was inspired by by two sculptures displayed at the Ringling Museum of Art.
Construction on Bold Lofts is scheduled to be completed in August of next year.
