Winter Haven couple arrested for armed robbery of Family Dollar store

POLK COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - On Mon. Dec 3, Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a couple of Winter Haven for alleged armed robbery of a Family Dollar, which occurred on Nov. 25, 2018.
Christopher Bouiye, 37, and his girlfriend Michelle Videau, 39, residents of Winter Haven were both charged with armed robbery, armed burglary with assault and conspiracy to commit armed robbery at the Family Dollar store, according to the release from the PSCO.
After Thanksgiving Day, Deputies say a suspect entered the store and pointed a handgun at the clerk.
PCSO Robbery detectives obtained video from surrounding businesses which showed that a gray, 2004-2007 Kia Spectra dropped the suspect off on Lake Dexter Boulevard, according to the release. The video also showed the description, the victim described about the suspect during the robbery.
“This guy’s nickname is ‘Champ’ but we think he’s more like a ‘chump.’ Anyone who sticks a gun in someone’s face and robs them - not to mention a convicted felon who isn’t even legally supposed to possess a firearm - deserves to be locked up for a long, long time.” - Grady Judd, Sheriff
Bouiye was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and destruction of evidence, according to the release.
