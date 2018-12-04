'Walking Dead' actor to adopt bonded donkey, emu

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Jeffrey Dean Morgan arrives at the LA Premiere of the Season 9 of the AMC's "The Walking Dead" in Los Angeles. A North Carolina animal rescue group says a donkey and an emu who’ve bonded with each other can stay together, thanks to actor Morgan, who plays the villainous Negan on the TV zombie thriller “The Walking Dead.” The Charlotte Observer reports Carolina Waterfowl Rescue Founder Jennifer Gordon says Morgan is adopting them Tuesday, Dec. 4. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) (Willy Sanjuan)