Unclaimed Veteran to be Laid to Rest in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - An unclaimed veteran will be laid to rest with full military honors tomorrow at Sarasota National Cemetery. The ceremony is scheduled for 2:00pm. An unclaimed veteran is one who dies without any next of kin to claim the body, and insufficient funds to cover funeral expenses.
The veteran is identified as Mr. James Murray. Murray served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was born in Lake Forest, Illinois on May 19, 1945, and passed away on November 26, 2018. He was 73 years old.
A funeral procession will begin at 1:15 p.m. from Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home (1221 53rd Ave., Bradenton, FL 34203) with escorts from the Patriot Guard Riders. The public and members of the media are invited to attend the burial in support of Mr. Murray’s service to the nation.
The burial is sponsored by Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home and the Dignity Memorial Homeless Veterans Burial Program.
