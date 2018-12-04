Sheriff: Woman kills jail escapee who kicks in her door

Timothy Dill is shown in an undated photo provided by the Pickens County, S.C., Sheriff’s Office. Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark says Dill was one of two prisoners who beat up two guards early Tuesday morning, Dec. 4, 2018 in a planned escape from the county jail. Authorities say the other inmate, Bruce McLaughlin Jr., was shot and killed by a woman after he kicked open the backdoor of her home. Dill, was captured nearby. (Pickens County Sheriff’s Office via AP) (AP)