Road closure in Venice apart of the East Gate Phase 1 Project

VENICE, Fl (WWSB) - If you are resident of Venice a road closure is set to take place as part of a community project on Thurs. Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The road closure is on the southbound lane of Country Club Way between Cypress Ave. and Laurel Ave.
Cypress and Laurel Avenues will remain open in both directions, according to a release from the city of Venice.
The East Gate Phase 1 Project, includes the installation of new water mains within the right of way to replace smaller, very old, tuberculated water mains in rear easements, according to the release.
If you have more information please contact the Venice Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
