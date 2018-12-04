Red Tide Returns: Dead fish line shore of Palma Sola Bay

BRADENTON (WWSB) - This is not what anyone on the Suncoast wants to hear, red tide has made a comeback.
ABC7's Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan checked out Palma Sola Bay in Manatee County around 9:00 Tuesday morning.
Off State Road 64 along the southside of the bay, hundreds of dead fish now line the shore.
Birds are flocking to the area, the smell is bad and there are more dead fish in the water.
The southwest wind has blown red tide back in.
Bradenton city officials say they are checking on the situation and have not yet said if they plan to clean up the dead fish from that area.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.