Ohio State coach Urban Meyer to retire after Rose Bowl

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer holds his hands to his head before an NCAA football game against Maryland in College Park, Md. Urban Meyer, the highly successful football coach who won three national championships and sparked controversy and criticism this season for his handling of domestic violence allegations against a now-fired assistant, will retire after the Rose Bowl, the Ohio State University announced Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Ohio State didn't immediately say why Meyer was stepping down after seven years at Ohio State and an 82-9 record, but the 54-year-old coach has previously cited health concerns. He has an arachnoid cyst in his brain that causes severe headaches. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) (AP)