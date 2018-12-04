How to make Gingersnap cookies with Chef Judi

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Recipes & Reflections of Chef Judi Cookbook with a new twist.
A family favorite and a New England traditional cookie recipe. Save the broken ones and freeze for garnishes and cheesecake crusts.
Holiday baking can be daunting. That’s why I love cookie exchanges. Last year someone used my recipe and crumbled broken pecan toffee on the gingersnaps before baking and thus the new tradition begins.
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 2 1/4 teaspoons baking soda 1 tablespoon ground ginger 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature 1/2 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar 1/2 cup granulated sugar 6 tablespoons unsulfured molasses 1 large egg, at room temperature granulated sugar, for rolling
- 1 package butter toffee pretzels or similar
- Broken into pieces
Instructions
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, allspice, pepper, and cinnamon. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter with the brown sugar and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Use a rubber spatula to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Beat in molasses and the egg.
On low speed, beat in the flour mixture until just combined. Cover and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour. When ready to bake, heat the oven to 300 degrees. Line two rimmed baking sheets with silicone baking mats or parchment paper.
Remove the dough from refrigerator. Using a small ice cream scoop, shape the dough into 1-inch balls. Place the sanding sugar in a medium bowl and roll the cookie balls in the sugar a few at a time to completely and thoroughly coat.
Place half of the dough balls 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Using the bottom of a drinking glass, flatten the cookies until they measure about 1/4 inch thick. Top with broken butter toffee pretzels. Bake until browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Repeat with the remaining dough balls. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
