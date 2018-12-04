Get ready for another blast of Florida cold on Wednesday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - It’s been warm and muggy over the past few days but that is all coming to an end on Wednesday as north winds will put parts of Florida in a freeze once again. We will avoid a freeze but feels like temperatures will be in the 30s by Thursday morning.
We can expect plenty of sunshine on Wednesday but with a steady N. wind at 10-15 mph temperatures will struggle to get to the low 60s by the afternoon. Lows to start the day will be in the low to mid 50s. With high pressure settling in over Florida we will see little in terms of cloudiness through Friday.
Thursday morning looks to be the coldest of this early winter blast with lows dropping into the upper 30s well inland the low to mid 40s near the coast. With a wind out of the NE at 5-10 mph early Thurs. the wind chill will be in the mid to upper 30s in places.
The ridge of high pressure will be slow in moving so highs on Thursday will be about 5-7 degrees below the average of 76 degrees. By Friday afternoon things start to get back to average as highs will be in the mid 70s and even warmer on Saturday with temperatures approaching 80 by the late afternoon.
The next chance for rain comes on Sunday as another cold front slips in. The timing of that front now appears to be in the afternoon and evening. We will see a good chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm or two during the afternoon and evening.
Bob Harrigan
