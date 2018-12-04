Florida Election Supervisors Gather in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Just weeks after the State of Florida made national news for a controversial election recount, all of the state’s Election Supervisors are meeting this week in Sarasota.
Election Supervisors from all of Florida’s 67 counties have gathered on the 6th floor of the Westin Sarasota. Even though only a few Florida counties were challenged by election recounts last month, some say that put the entire state in a bad light. Sarasota County Election Supervisor Ron Turner says this is an opportunity for all counties to improve. “Those counties don’t represent the rest of us, but we’re always looking for ways to improve and share best practices with each other,” Turner said.
The annual conference also includes discussions about cyber security, restoring felony voting rights and disaster preparedness. The conference wraps up Wednesday.
