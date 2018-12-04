First Alert Weather: Transition day to cooler temperatures

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A cold front will move past today that will clear the skies and cool us off. In the morning there will be a line of showers moving through, mostly in the pre-dawn hours. Winds will begin to shift to the northwest in the mid morning and the chance for the heavier rains will wind down. Clouds will linger while winds shift from northwest to north later in the afternoon and a brief shower or sprinkle in mid afternoon can’t be ruled out yet. Once the front has passed the cooler and drier air will move in and we will wake tomorrow to clear skies and cooler temperatures. Todays high will be close to yesterdays low. Expect mid to upper 70′s today.