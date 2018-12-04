Financial literacy courses could soon be required for High School students

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WWSB) - Next year, Florida lawmakers will consider a proposal that would require high-school students to take financial literacy courses.
Senator Travis Hutson, (R) St. Augustine, filed the proposal in honor of the late Senator Dorothy Hukill.
Under the bill, students entering ninth grade beginning in the 2019-2020 school year would be required to earn one-half credit in personal financial literacy and money management.
The courses would include discussion on such issues as balancing checkbooks, completing loan applications and computing interest rates.
The bill is named the "Dorothy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act" after the Port Orange Republican who died of cancer in October.
Hukill long championed financial-literacy efforts.
The 2019 legislative session begins in March.
