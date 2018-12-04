FDOT plans on expanding State Road 70 between Lakewood Ranch and Myakka City

More development is bringing in more people and more cars and that’s another big reason for this proposed expansion, that’s in addition to the numerous crashes. Plans are to expand State Road 70 from Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch to County Road 675 in Myakka City. FDOT has yet to decide if the expansion will include four lanes or six lanes. Caleb Free says this stretch of road is very dangerous. He lives in the Greenbrook Village development with his wife and two children, which is right off of State Road 70 and east of Lorraine Road.