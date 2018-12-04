Elections supervisors from around Florida meeting now in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Usually the media doesn’t cover the annual elections supervisors meeting, but in light of the recount last month that became the focus of many late-night comics, this year is different.
Sarasota County Elections Supervisor Ron Turner says there isn’t a discussion planned specifically about Novembers issues involving the close races for Governor, U.S. Senate and Agriculture Secretary.
“Certainly the recount was discussed and one of the things addressed were rule making thing and best practices. Specifics discussed? Not necessarily, but encouragement for supervisors about what went well and what needs to be improved and those conversations are going on,” he said.
The Florida State Association Supervisor of Elections 2018 Mid-Winter Conference runs from December 2-5 at The Westin Sarasota.
