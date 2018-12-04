City of Anna Maria moves forward with rebuilding a new city pier

SARASOTA (WWSB) - There have been delays in building a new Anna Maria Island Pier.
The original pier was damaged by Hurricane Irma and later torn down.
Many have been wondering why the new one hasn’t been built yet.
ABC 7 spoke with the City’s Mayor, Dan Murphy.
He tells us there are now plans this December to start construction on the highly missed social spot on Anna Maria Island.
The pier that once sat in the middle of the gulf was a staple in the community.
The historic pier was built in 1911, but was severely damaged when Irma swept through the Suncoast.
After the storm it took months to dismantle and remove the pier completely.
Murphy tells ABC 7 a contract was signed late November with construction company I+Icon.
Mayor Murpy tells us in the month of December pylons which support the bottom of the pier will be installed.
The pier is expected to be completed August of 2019 and also plans to replace the building on the pier where a bait shop and restaurant once sat.
That should be completed January of 2020.
The platform alone is costing $3.3 million. So far a price for the building has not established yet.
