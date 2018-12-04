Braves Spring Training Stadium to open in North Port in three months

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - The $100 million Atlanta Braves spring training complex being built in West Villages is just a few months away from opening.
ABC7 was invited to check out the facility in North Port on Tuesday morning.
During the tour, officials announced that the complex will be "Cool Today Park".
Construction started in November of last year and is moving right along.
Once completed, it will have more than 7,000 seats, two luxury suites, six full and two half practice fields, an outfield patio and bar area, a clubhouse, batting cages, a press box and more.
The stadium is scheduled to open in March.
The Atlanta Braves will play its last 2019 spring training game there on Sunday, March 24th against the Tampa Bay Rays.
In 2020, the Braves will be there for the entire spring training.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.