$1.3B award upheld against racecar driver over payday loans

FILE- In this March 19, 2010, file photo, Level 5 Motorsports driver Scott Tucker waits during a break in a practice session for the American Le Mans Series' 12 Hours of Sebring auto race in Sebring, Fla. A U.S. appeals court has upheld a nearly $1.3 billion award against a pro racecar driver who ran a payday loan business accused by federal authorities of deceiving consumers. A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, that information Scott Tucker provided consumers did not accurately disclose the terms of the loans. The appeals panel also said a lower court did not abuse its authority when it ordered Tucker and other defendants to pay back nearly $1.3 billion. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius, File) (Steve Nesius)