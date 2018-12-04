AP source: Louisville tabs Satterfield to be football coach

File-This Oct. 25, 2018, file photo shows Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against the Georgia Southern, in Statesboro, Ga. A person with knowledge of the situation says Louisville has reached agreement with Satterfield to be the Cardinals next head football coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, on condition on anonymity because neither the school nor Satterfield had publicly announced the decision. Louisville has scheduled a Tuesday afternoon news conference with a “special announcement” about the football program. (AP Photo/John Amis, File) (John Amis)