Water issued to shut off Wednesday in some areas of Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fl (WWSB) - On Wednesday, Dec. 5 some residents in Manatee County are scheduled for their water to be shut off by the Manatee County Utilities Department.
This will last from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. due to a replace in a fire hydrant.
Citizens from 51st St. W to 63rd St W from 7th Ave Dr. W to 1st Ave. Dr. W., including Pebble Springs Condominium are advised after the water is restored, that all water for drinking or cooking should be boiled as a precaution, according to a release from the Manatee County Utilities Department.
A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.
This precautionary notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey has shown the water to be safe, according to the release.
A Rescission Notice will be issued when lifted.
If residents have any questions they may call 941-792-8811 ext: 5268 or 5216 between 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
