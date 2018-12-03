4 days of events honoring former President George H.W. Bush

Brian Blake, a former director of communications at the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum, pauses in front of a statue of the former president at the College Station landmark on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. "I need to be here," Blake said, who worked from 1997-2009 at the library. "He and Barbara were the most amazingly gracious people on the planet. I never felt like I was working for them, just always working with them." Bush, who died late Friday at his Houston home at age 94, is to be honored with a funeral service in the nation's capital on Wednesday, followed by burial Thursday at his presidential library in Texas. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) (AP)