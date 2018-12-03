Sarasota Police Department set to hold news conference Tuesday regarding 1988 cold case

By Kamara Daughtry | December 3, 2018 at 3:02 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 3:02 PM

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino is set to hold a news conferee on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at Sarasota Police Headquarters regarding a 1988 cold case.

The cold case homicide of Judith Elaine Doherty, has new developments that will be shared at 1 p.m. tomorrow.

Doherty was 23 years old and a resident of Venice, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Police say on July 31, 1988, around 10:30 a.m., Sarasota Police Officers were dispatched to Booker High School, after a jogger in the area found Doherty’s body in a field.

An investigation revealed Doherty was the victim of a homicide, according to police.

