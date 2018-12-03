Manatee County to host Open House on John Marble Park improvements

BRADENTON (WWSB) - You can be a part of the process of deciding what improvements should be made at a popular park in Manatee County.
The Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources Department will host an Open House from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 3rd, at the gym at John Marble Park in Bradenton.
County staff will discuss its master plan of the park.
Since the half-cent sales tax was approved, several projects have been planned, including replacing the existing gym, expanding the pool deck, replacing the tennis courts and parking lot and making other upgrades.
Tonight, you can voice your opinion on the final design and help county leaders fine tune their plans.
John Marble Park is located at 3675 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, FL.
