Flip-Flopping this Week

SARASOTA (WWSB) -We are warm, humid and windy right now and that won’t change until Wednesday when we get the next cold front coming in. And boy, will you feel it! The cold weather moving in behind the cold front is going to make you run for the blankets, jackets and scarves. This cold front moving down across the Southeastern part of the country, will make its way down the state and through our area by Tuesday night. In advance of the front, we have showers and the possibility of thunderstorms across the region primarily on Monday and into Tuesday morning. The amounts of rain will be around .25 inches and the winds will still be quite strong...out of the South at around 15 mph. Once the front moves through, cool and drier air builds in behind it as high pressure settles over the region once again. Highs on Wednesday are expected in the mid 60′s with lows in the 40′s. Of course we will warm up each day until another potential cold front comes through next weekend.