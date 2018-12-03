First Alert Weather: Changes on the way as cold front approaches

SARASOTA (WWSB) - It is a transition day on the Suncoast. A cold front in the panhandle of the state is producing showers and thunderstorms north of us this morning. As we move into the afternoon the skies will cloud up and showers and even thunderstorms will approach. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest to west and humidity will stay high. We will see the showers in advance of the cold front today and tomorrow the front itself will move past. A few showers will linger into tomorrow morning then clearing skies in the afternoon.