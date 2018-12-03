First Alert Weather: Changes on the way as cold front approaches

SARASOTA (WWSB) - It is a transition day on the Suncoast. A cold front in the panhandle of the state is producing showers and thunderstorms north of us this morning. As we move into the afternoon the skies will cloud up and showers and even thunderstorms will approach. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest to west and humidity will stay high. We will see the showers in advance of the cold front today and tomorrow the front itself will move past. A few showers will linger into tomorrow morning then clearing skies in the afternoon.
You will know the front has passed by tomorrow when the winds shift to the north. You may also notice the reduced humidity by Tuesday evening. this frontal passage will bring several days, from Wednesday to Saturday, of fair skies with sunshine and dry weather. Temperatures will fall mid-week with the 80′s of today becoming upper 60′s by Wednesday. Night lows will dip into the 40′s. The next chance for showers will come on Sunday with the next cold front.
