'El Chapo' trial gives inside look at his rise to power

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. trial of the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo" has offered a vivid look at lawlessness and excesses during his rise to power.
Witnesses have described the crafty ways the cartel of Joaquin Guzman smuggled tons of cocaine into the United States during the 1990s and early 2000s, including one technique using fake chili cans.
They say the effort made the Sinaloa cartel hundreds of millions of dollars. And they say Guzman spent some of it on a private zoo, a diamond-encrusted pistol and paying off police and politicians.
The cast of characters who have taken the witness stand include turncoat cartel members and a Colombian drug kingpin with a freakish face that he chose to alter with plastic surgery.