1 dead, multiple injured after stabbing incidents at AL prison

ATMORE, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating after one inmate died and multiple inmates were injured during stabbing incidents at Holman Correctional Facility.
According to ADOC officials, around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, prison officials found Vaquerro Kinjuan Armstrong, 29, in a housing area with multiple stab wounds. Armstrong was taken to the facility’s infirmary for emergency treatment but died from his injuries around 6:30 p.m.
Around 9:30 p.m., correction staff reported a second incident in a different housing area where a fight broke out among several inmates. Two inmates received non-life threatening injuries. Another was stabbed multiple times and was airlifted to an area hospital where his condition is listed as critical.
ADOC says it has sent investigators and a Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) to Holman to assist prison officials with their response to the incidents. The ADOC has identified an inmate suspect in Armstrong’s death but is not releasing the person’s name at this time.
Armstrong was serving a 22-year sentence on a 2009 first-degree robbery conviction in Talladega County.
The circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing and follow-on incident remains under investigations.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.