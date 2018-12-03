Cold front to bring another chill to the Suncoast along with a few storms

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A strong cold front will be moving through the Suncoast on Tuesday morning bringing a chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm. It does not appear that the storms will be severe in nature, but we could still see a couple bring some heavy rain in places and some rumble of thunder. The sea fog will continue to roll in from the Gulf overnight and could reduce visibility down to a 1/4 of a mile.