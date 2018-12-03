Cold front to bring another chill to the Suncoast along with a few storms

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A strong cold front will be moving through the Suncoast on Tuesday morning bringing a chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm. It does not appear that the storms will be severe in nature, but we could still see a couple bring some heavy rain in places and some rumble of thunder. The sea fog will continue to roll in from the Gulf overnight and could reduce visibility down to a 1/4 of a mile.
Once the front clears our area we will still see some low cloudiness through Tuesday afternoon and night. Temperatures will remain warm on Tuesday and then much cooler weather settles in on Wednesday.
Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to right around 70. There will be plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with winds blowing from the NNW 5-10 mph. The coldest morning will be Thursday with lows in the mid 40s across most of the area. Thursday will still be cool then a gradual warming trend expected through Saturday with highs back into the mid to upper 70s.
Another cold front moves in but not until late Sunday bringing with it another chance for some showers and thunderstorms.
Bob Harrigan
