Warm Weather Back in the Forecast

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) -Warmer than usual for the rest of the weekend with high winds through Sunday. A cold front is poised to move through the area by the beginning of the week and in advance of that cold front, we will be getting strong winds with better chances of rain and the possibility of thunderstorms through Tuesday. High rip currents will affect area coastal sections and beaches over the next couple of days, as well. After the cold front moves through, expect a sharp drop in the temperatures and lots of sunshine. So, don’t put away your coats and mittens yet!
There is rough weather over the Panhandle of Florida with tornado watches that have been in effect most of the evening. That rough weather is not expected here through Sunday. We will see the thunderstorms in our area beginning in earnest on Monday and Tuesday. The rest of the week will be sunny, cooler and dry.
