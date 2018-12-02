Warm Weather Back in the Forecast

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) -Warmer than usual for the rest of the weekend with high winds through Sunday. A cold front is poised to move through the area by the beginning of the week and in advance of that cold front, we will be getting strong winds with better chances of rain and the possibility of thunderstorms through Tuesday. High rip currents will affect area coastal sections and beaches over the next couple of days, as well. After the cold front moves through, expect a sharp drop in the temperatures and lots of sunshine. So, don’t put away your coats and mittens yet!