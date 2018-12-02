Tuition-free trade program with guaranteed job placement coming to Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - There is a shortage of air conditioning and heating installers in Manatee County. Local heating, ventilation, and AC companies (HVAC) are coming together to quickly recruit and train new employees.
Local companies are partnering with Manatee Technical College and workforce initiative CareerEdge to create a tuition-free, fast track program for students. It’s a condensed version of MTC’s existing HVAC technician program.
The local companies involved in the program are working together to get the tools and equipment donated for classes. The graduates are guaranteed jobs with the local businesses involved in the program, and can make an average starting wage of $15 per hour.
CareerEdge told ABC7 the biggest challenge is finding students who are eager to learn a new trade with a potential for growth.
“If you think of the air conditioning companies, somebody started as an installer and now they own the company. You don’t have to stay and be an installer for ever,” explained Mireya Eavy, Chief Workforce Officer with CareerEdge. “There warranty, there’s sales, there’s other jobs within the trade.”
The interview process will begin the week of December 10, 2018. Classes will begin at MTC’s main campus in Bradenton in January 2019 and run through March. Classes will be held in the evening Monday-Thursday from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm.
Men and women interested in applying should email MeyersM@ManateeSchools.net.
