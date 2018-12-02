Fatal accident causing one dead from collision in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - On Saturday night, two vehicles were involved in one person dying on Southbound US 41 at Sandlwood Dr.
According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, as one vehicle was traveling south on US 41 in the left lane, south of Brueckner Dr. The vehicle hit a pedestrian causing a collision with another vehicle that traveled over the pedestrian, after initial impact.
The identity of the pedestrian is still unknown, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area, just north of Whitfield Sarasota Square. As of 10:30 p.m., last night southbound lanes were blocked at the accident scene.
The charges are still under investigation.
