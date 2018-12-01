Mexico gets 1st leftist leader after 32 years of technocrats

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2018 file photo, framed by the leg of a television tripod, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador talks to the press during a rally to honor the victims of the 1968 Tlatelolco massacre, outside of the Santiago Tlatelolco Church in Mexico City. Lopez Obrador, who gained prominence by leading protests against oil pollution in his swampy native state of Tabasco, hasn't given any indication he will cancel private oil exploration contracts, or pull out of Mexico's free trade agreements with 44 countries. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File) (AP)