Law firm releases report on investigation into Sarasota City Clerk Pamela Nadalini

The law firm interviewed 54 people between November 5th and November 20th. They say Nadalini never made herself available for the interview. Some of the key findings in the investigation found that the clerk’s office atmosphere involved a consistent pattern of retaliation. That Nadalini leads by fear and that the work place environment is unfair. The report also says that the city clerk’s office employee turnover is three times that of all other city departments. Hyde tells us he recently talked to Nadalini and he says she’s very upset with the accusations and the recommendation to terminate her.