Family of a Sarasota man hit by a truck is asking the community to help find the driver

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - The family and friend of a man hit by a truck while riding his bike are asking the community to be on the lookout.
They said the driver of a white Ford pick up hit 37-year-old August Golabek on Swift Road at Nassau Street, then took off.
Golabek was crossing Nassau Street on his bike at about 10:45 p.m. when the truck hit him at full speed.
“I didn’t think my brother was going to make it,” said Jennifer Griffin as she plead for the help of the community.
“It means a lot to me to be able to find this person and bring justice for my brother," she said. "So they don’t hurt anybody else out there. Nobody deserves to be hurt like this.”
August Golabek suffered severe injuries to the entire right side of his body. His brain injury knocked him unconscious for several days and he’s been fighting for his life for all 29 days since the crash.
“[He has] five broken ribs, a feeding tube, a trach..” said Rob McGovern, Golabek’s roommate.
McGovern said they were on their daily walk and bike ride to 7/11 when it happened.
“He rides his bike around the little loop and then he meets me halfway home. He just didn’t come around this time,” McGovern explained.
He had a sick feeling something was wrong.
“I got halfway back to 7/11 and the cop cars just started rolling by, I knew then that something was up and that’s when I saw ‘Augie’ on the ground,” said McGovern.
McGovern said he was told by police that the driver of a white Ford F-150 was captured on surveillance video at a nearby home. In the video, the truck hit August, stopped for just a second, then took off.
“It’s just very, very unfortunate that somebody would actually hit a human being at the speed that they hit my brother and have the guts and the gull to take off and leave somebody there, basically dead on the ground," said Griffin through tears.
She also added that she is appalled by what she called a lack of care and consideration by law enforcement, so she’s taking matters into her own hands.
“If you do have any inclination, you have any tips, you have any leads to any of this, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol, we really need your help finding this hit and run driver," she said.
Griffin is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to a conviction in this incident.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said they have issued a “Be On The Lookout” for this vehicle, but also added the Florida Highway Patrol has taken the lead on this investigation.
The FHP had not returned a request for comment by the time this story aired.
