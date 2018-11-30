19-year-old Sarasota man arrested for child pornography

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - On Thursday, a Sarasota man was arrested after an investigation and subsequent search warrant revealed he was allegedly downloading child pornography.
Jeremiah Gaertner, 19, was identified by detectives who obtained information using internet tools designed by Internet Crimes Against Children, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
ICAC identified a specific IP address in Sarasota County used to store and share files containing child pornography, affiliated with Gaertner. Detectives confirmed the IP address was leased near Western Pine Circle, and obtained a search warrant for the property.
According to detectives, Gaertner confessed to downloading a torrent file containing child porn.
Gaertner is facing 40 counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child and one count of transmission of pornography by an electronic device.
