Woman arrested after newborn tests positive for drugs

SARASOTA ,FL (WWSB) - After giving birth, a woman from Nokomis was arrested for aggravated child abuse.
Brittney Gradert, 29, has been charged with a felony in aggravated child abuse. When her child was born in October, deputies say Gradert appeared to have an altered mental state and tested positive for Subutex, a treatment of opioid addiction and considered safer than methadone to use, according to American Addiction Centers.
Her child was unresponsive for seven minutes after being born. Drugs were found to be in the newborn’s system.
Deputies say when questioned by Department of Children and Families, Gardert admitted taking Subutex that she had previously been prescribed.
There were several incidents before giving birth that also indicated Gradert was using drugs, according to deputies. In a probable cause affidavit report, she has been arrested on four different occasions for drug abuse.
Gradert was arrested in March and deputies say she tested positive for drugs. In May, Gradert was tested by probation services, which found she had amphetamine and methamphetamine, morphine, hydromorphone and THC in her system. In August, she was arrested and deputies say she had needle tracks and abscesses and admitted taking Subutex every other day and occasionally Xanax. Later that same month, Gradert was arrested again and deputies say she again admitted using Subutex and had “pick marks” on her arms, indicating drug use.
On November 27, she was arrested on a $25,000 bond for aggravated child abuse.
She bonded out of the Sarasota County Jail, Thursday afternoon.
