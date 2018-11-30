White officer charged with murder in death of black neighbor

FILE - This file photo provided by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office shows Amber Guyger. The former Dallas police officer has been indicted on a murder charge in the killing of her black unarmed neighbor in his own apartment, a residence she says she mistook for her own. The grand jury indictment of Guyger was announced Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Guyger was arrested days after the Sept. 6 shooting that killed her 26-year-old neighbor Botham Jean, who was from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia. (Kaufman County (Texas) Sheriff's Office via AP, File)