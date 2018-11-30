Warm weekend ahead with some cloudiness at times, rain chances staying low

Saturday night there are a lot of outdoor events taking place for the Holiday season and it is looking better as far as the rain chances go. The Sarasota holiday parade in downtown Sarasota and the Christmas boat parade in Venice look to be fairly nice. It may be a bit breezy and we will see a slight chance for a few showers but it should not be a rain out by any stretch. Temperatures will be mild for both events with temperatures at start of the parades in the low 70s.