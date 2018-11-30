Warm weekend ahead with some cloudiness at times, rain chances staying low

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Well after a couple of bone chilling days here along the Suncoast, its back to shorts and flip flops for the weekend. This roller coaster ride of weather will be back with a big drop off again expected by Wednesday of next week.
It will be cloudy at times on Saturday as an weak system moves near. This system will stay far enough away that it should not bring a lot of rain our way. I have lowered the rain chances to only 30% for a few passing showers. Highs will be near 80 degrees on Saturday and even warmer on Sunday.
Saturday night there are a lot of outdoor events taking place for the Holiday season and it is looking better as far as the rain chances go. The Sarasota holiday parade in downtown Sarasota and the Christmas boat parade in Venice look to be fairly nice. It may be a bit breezy and we will see a slight chance for a few showers but it should not be a rain out by any stretch. Temperatures will be mild for both events with temperatures at start of the parades in the low 70s.
Sunday look for mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Highs will be around 85 inland and low 80s nearer the coast. The rain chance will remain at 30% on Sunday for a few showers, mainly in the morning and early afternoon.
Temperatures stay warm on Monday and Tuesday and then much cooler air moves in on Wednesday of next week with highs only in the 60s and the same can be expected on Tuesday.
There will be a good chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms with this cold front. The timing of the storms appears to be Monday night through Tuesday morning.
Bob Harrigan
