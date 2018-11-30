VIDEO: Around 150 gingerbread houses on display at UTC

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Want to see some creative gingerbread houses? Head to the Macy’s courtyard at UTC!
The 10th Annual Gingerbread Festival is underway at the mall in Lakewood Ranch and admission is free. At UTC, you can check out around 150 gingerbread houses made by local school and youth groups, Girl Scout troops, community organizations, and businesses.
All of the houses are available for purchase, with pickup on the last day of the festival. You can also spend $1 to vote for your favorite, with the winner announced on December 9.
The proceeds benefit the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida. You can find more information here.
