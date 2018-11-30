US pilots want more training on new Boeing jet after crash

FILE- In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo a Boeing 737-MAX 8 is parked outside Boeing Co.'s 737 assembly facility in Renton, Wash. Southwest Airlines says its pilots will get more instruction on an automated anti-stall system on certain new Boeing jets, and American Airlines pilots are also seeking more training. The system is under scrutiny after a deadly crash in Indonesia. The developments came Thursday, Nov. 29, after Boeing technical experts met separately with pilots from both airlines. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (Ted S. Warren)