Pakistan's currency plunges again as country seeks IMF loan

Pakistani brokers monitor stock market at Karachi Stock Exchange in Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. There were panic in the market and index fell sharply. Pakistan's currency has plunged further as the country is mired in a financial crisis and seeking an $8 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund. The Pakistani rupee was trading at 142 to the dollar on Friday, a decline from 133.90 rupees to $1 at close of business the previous day. (AP Photo/Shakil Adil) (AP)