Notorious for bad fumes, Madrid launches polluting-car ban

A tourist poses for a photo taken by another on a sign painted on the road indicating the boundary of the centre of the city in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Madrid activated a new traffic restriction system Friday in an attempt to reduce pollution in the city. Petrol vehicles before 2000 and diesel ones registered before 2006 are banned from this central area but on the first day of the restrictions, drivers will not be fined as municipal police were only warning drivers of the new restrictions. (AP Photo/Paul White) (Paul White)