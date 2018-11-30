New rules proposed for shark fishing

(WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has new recommended changes to shark fishing in the state.
In April, the commission was advised that shore-based shark fishing from beaches, piers and bridges is increasing in places that conflict with where people swim and surf.
The rules include requiring fishermen to get mandatory no-cost permits, banning chumming from beaches and tightening up on catch and release rules, as well as the type of equipment fishermen can use.
FWC will meet again on December 12th to consider adopting these new rules.
Local officials have complained that state law prohibits local governments from enacting bans on the practice, according to a release from the News Service of Florida.
The commission estimates the state has about 25 shark bites a year in Florida waters, of which about 1 percent of bites are fatal.
If approved by the commission, the staff proposals would have to return for a final public hearing in February, according to the release.
