2018 Hurricane Season wraps up, what to do with unused supplies

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Friday is officially the last day of hurricane season.
Officials at Sarasota County’s Emergency Operation Center tell us they tracked a total 18 storms this year.
Thankfully none of them were major threats to the Suncoast.
At the start of hurricane season, people rushed to grab storm supplies, like canned food, bottled water and other items for their preparedness kits.
If you now have too many supplies that you don’t want to save for next year, here are some ways you can put them to good use.
Sarasota County’s Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane tells us you can consider donating canned items to a food pantry, food bank or even a church especially during the holiday season.
Most canned food items have a shelf life of one to two years and if not stored properly, they’ll go bad.
If you have extra water, you can donate it as well but, McCrane says there are some things you will want to keep in your kits.
“Don’t wait until the last minute to replenish those, have them ready. It’s always a good idea to have the flashlights and the
battery operating lights for power outages and other disasters that could happen”, says McCrane.
Mccrane says the EOC doesn’t only respond or keep an eye out for hurricanes but any other storm that can cause a threat to the Suncoast.
He says if one comes our way you want to be ready.
If you save as many items now like weather radios and flashlights, it can also eliminate the stress of going store to store looking for supplies next season.
