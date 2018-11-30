High school seniors can apply for this scholarship program

SARASOTA FL (WWSB) - Do you know a high school senior?
Comcast is seeking applicants from high school seniors in Sarasota for it annual Leaders and Achievers college scholarship program.
High school seniors who have outstanding community service, academic performance, and leadership skills are encouraged to apply.
A $2,500 scholarship will go towards education-related expenses, for a one time award.
The application deadline is Friday, December 7, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. EST.
High school seniors that meet the eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply for the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship.
Applicant Residents must reside in one of the communities listed on the program website.
The scholarship application and deadlines can be viewed on their website.
For more information contact leadersandachievers@scholarshipamerica.org or call 1-800-537-4180.
